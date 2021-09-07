Trulioo Selected by Zolve to Provide Real-Time Identity Verification

Confluent, Inc., the platform to set data in motion, today unveiled the industry’s first governance suite for streaming data. Offered as a fully managed cloud solution, Stream Governance delivers a simple, self-service experience to discover, understand, and trust the real-time data that flows throughout modern businesses. Distributed teams now have quick, easy access to the data that’s critical to developing more real-time applications and business operations, all while maintaining data security and privacy. This provides organizations with a safe way to expand the use of data in motion and create a central nervous system that ties together disparate applications and systems. With streaming data available to more people, teams can unlock entirely new use cases that drive differentiation and exceed customer demands.

