Trulioo Selected by Zolve to Provide Real-Time Identity Verification

By prweb
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader in global identity verification will enable the fintech to seamlessly verify and onboard users while supporting KYC/AML compliance. Trulioo, the leader in global identity verification, today announced a partnership with Zolve, an innovative neobank. Through the world’s largest marketplace of identity data and services, Trulioo GlobalGateway delivers real-time identity checks that adhere to a diverse range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud and maintain trust and safety online.

martechseries.com

