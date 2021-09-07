CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Two Die in Oneida County Blaze That Firefighters Spent 11 Hours Battling

By Polly
 8 days ago
An early morning blaze that several fire departments spent 11 hours battling has left two dead. The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM on Sunday, September 25 on Fraser Road in the Town of Steuben. A number of departments were on scene but "due to the large amount of fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions crews had to conduct exterior operations until the bulk of the fire was knocked down," the Barneveld Fire Department said.

Rome Police Pull Over To Do Something Amazing With Kids Selling Iced Tea

A lot of police officers get a bad rep, the boys in blue in Rome sure are showing why not all police deserve a bad reputation. Police officers have so many things they do in a day, it isn't all about writing tickets and handcuffing suspects. While yes, police departments all over the United States and Central New York work very hard to keep people of the community safe, they also interact with the public.
ROME, NY
Daughter of Mohawk Correctional Officer Now a Missing Person in The Big Apple

The daughter of a Correctional Officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility has gone missing in New York City and her family is extremely worried. Brittany Hobart recently moved to New York City and was last seen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2021 outside of her apartment on the corner of 1st Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan. Central Region Vice President of NYSCOPBA (New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association) Bryan Hluska knows the father and says "the family is a wreck." They are very worried about their daughter who was working as a waitress and only lived in the city a short time. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes and a thin build.
MOHAWK, NY
Accidents
Marcy, NY
