Two Die in Oneida County Blaze That Firefighters Spent 11 Hours Battling

The daughter of a Correctional Officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility has gone missing in New York City and her family is extremely worried. Brittany Hobart recently moved to New York City and was last seen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2021 outside of her apartment on the corner of 1st Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan. Central Region Vice President of NYSCOPBA (New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association) Bryan Hluska knows the father and says "the family is a wreck." They are very worried about their daughter who was working as a waitress and only lived in the city a short time. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes and a thin build.

MOHAWK, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO