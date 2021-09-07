CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Hawthorne Elementary opens Tuesday, TPS admin calling on substitute teachers

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjDtE_0bocBbWQ00

Students at Hawthorne Elementary returned to the classroom Tuesday after the school shut its doors for three days forcing them to learn from home. The administration says the closure was due to a lack of staff to stay open.

The school went into distance learning last Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school hasn't explicitly said whether the closures were COVID-19 related.

Tulsa Public Schools, like many districts across the Sooner State, are struggling to hire substitute teachers. It’s been a problem for years, but the pandemic has only made the problem worse.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told 2 News Oklahoma last year that they only had a quarter of the subs they needed.

In Hawthorne Elementary school’s announcement to parents yesterday, they say “having a strong substitute teacher pool in place is critical to keeping our students safely learning in person.”

Administrators are calling on the public to see if anyone is interested in applying to be a substitute teacher. If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming a substitute teacher, CLICK HERE to begin the application process.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tps#Elementary School#Substitute Teacher#Hawthorne Elementary#Tulsa Public Schools#Facebook#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy