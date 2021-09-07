CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

News Brief: Afghan Crisis Talks, Biden To Survey Flood Area, ECMO Machines

kwit.org
 8 days ago

The Taliban say their blitz through Afghanistan is complete. President Biden on Tuesday tours Ida damage in the Northeast. Tennessee and other states are struggling with the latest COVID-19 surge.

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
kwit.org

News Brief: Breakthrough Infections, $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan, Flood-Prone Homes

Senators come back from their summer recess today with a lot to get done. Yeah. At the top of their list is a big priority for the White House - a a $3.5 trillion spending bill. Democrats have a small window of time to work out details on policies such as expanded health care, universal pre-K and programs to fight climate change. Also today, a House panel holds the first public hearing on the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kwit.org

On The 20th Anniversary, U.S. Allies Honor The Lives Lost On 9/11

As the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that have forever changed life in America, the leaders of U.S. allies are also honoring the lives lost during the attacks, offering sympathies and remembering the legacies left behind. In a message to President Biden and the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Shropshire Star

Biden surveys storm damage after deadly flooding in US north-east

New Jersey and New York City suffered in the wake of Hurricane Ida. US president Joe Biden has focused on long-term solutions as well as short-term relief as he toured parts of the American north-east that suffered deadly flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. He is expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecmo#Ecmo Machines#Taliban
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy