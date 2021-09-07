CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse preparing further insurance claims for Greensill-linked funds

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds further detail)

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A first insurance claim has been filed and more are being prepared in Credit Suisse’s efforts to recover funds from its insolvent supply chain finance linked to Greensill, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

The collapse of Credit Suisse’s $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds in March kicked off a tumultuous period for the bank, which together with a multi-billion dollar loss related to family office Archegos prompted a raft of executive oustings.

“A first insurance claim has been filed and (Credit Suisse Asset Management) is currently preparing to file additional claims through Greensill Bank and with the assistance of Greensill Capital UK,” the bank said in a document on its website. A spokesperson said no further information could be provided regarding the insurance claims at this time.

Credit Suisse has been working with advisors and external experts to help recoup the funds, some $7.0 billion, or 70%, of which have now been recovered, the bank said on Tuesday, up from $6.1 billion in early July.

Around $5.9 billion of that has been returned to investors so far after the last payment in August.

Even so, the pool of late payments had grown during the period, with the bank saying roughly 85% of the outstanding notes related to payment that had not been made on time.

As of end-August, the funds had accumulated some $2.5 billion in late payments, Credit Suisse said, $2.2 billion of which were related to three single counterparties, the biggest of them steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which are experiencing repayment issues.

The bank expects the funds to accrue around $145 million this year in recovery costs, it said on Tuesday, as it focuses on some $2.3 billion in loans provided by Greensill to the three counterparties, GFG, Katerra and Bluestone.

It said talks were ongoing regarding the refinancing and restructuring of GFG’s assets in the United States and Britain, while discussions with West Virginia governor Jim Justice’s coal company Bluestone Resources were unlikely to yield any payments or agreements before the fourth quarter.

Tokio Marine’s Australian unit has provided insurance to speciality finance firm Greensill, but the Japanese group has said it is investigating the validity of those policies and, as of May, expected no material impact on its earnings from the matter. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Credit Suisse Sees 53% Upside In Taboola.com?

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage of Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA) with an Outperform and $14 price target, implying a 53.5% upside. Ju says that the recent $800 million Connexity acquisition helps to onboard e-commerce operators and retailers to give them access to Taboola's inventory. It will speed up the company's share gains into $35 billion in potential media spend.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold prices needs to clear $1,834 - Credit Suisse

Strategists at Credit Suisse have noted that gold remains entrenched in its range, but could be capped at its July/August highs at $1832/34. However, the Swiss investment bank also notes, a break below $1775 would lead to further falls. On the topside, any break above $1834 would clear the way...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ana Paula Pessoa to chair Credit Suisse in Brazil replacing Goldfajn

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Ana Paula Pessoa will replace Ilan Goldfajn as new Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) chairman in January 2022, the bank announced on Monday. The Brazilian executive is a board member at Credit Suisse Group AG, energy company Cosan SA and pulpmaker Suzano SA. She is currently chairman at...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
theedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse is said to lose lead role on Olam Food London IPO

(Sept 13): Credit Suisse AG has dropped from the roster of lead banks on an Olam International Ltd unit’s planned London initial public offering after turning down a loan request, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Swiss bank was set for a top role in Olam Food Ingredients’...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thai financial system stable, but credit access limited -c.bank

BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s financial system and its baht currency are stable, the country’s central bank chief said on Monday, adding that one “pain point” was limited access to credit for some businesses from financial institutions. Digital banking will help address a problem of access to credit for...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Credit Suisse cuts IAG price target to reflect rights issue risk

"We think it is getting increasingly likely IAG looks to raise equity, and while we do not change our forecasts in this note (which are each €0.5bn below Bloomberg consensus EBIT in 2021-2022E), we reflect the risk of shareholder dilution in our target price." The bank said it is conscious...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
mpamag.com

Credit Suisse preps first-of-its-kind non-QM warehouse funding securitization

Credit Suisse AG is working on a warehouse funding securitization backed by non-qualified mortgages. The company claims that the $500 million transaction will be an industry first, as warehouse funding securitizations usually include mortgages that can be sold to government-sponsored enterprises or Ginnie Mae. Credit Suisse’s warehouse financing securitization includes...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Credit Suisse names audit expert Lopez Lorenzo as compliance chief

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) named on Wednesday audit expert Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as chief compliance officer, as the Swiss bank tries to rebuild its reputation after a series of risk-management blunders. The collapse of $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds linked to...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Credit Suisse says DS Smith trading at undeserved premium to peers

However, they kept their recommendation unchanged at 'neutral', arguing that the stock was changing hands at an undeserved premium. On average, the Swiss broker revised its 2022-24 earnings per share estimates for the packaging specialist by 4%. "We maintain our view that the market underestimates demand and, thus, the longevity...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Zurich#Swiss#Greensill Bank#Greensill Capital#Gfg Alliance#Bluestone Resources#Tokio Marine#Australian#Japanese
Reuters

Credit Suisse names new heads of compliance, HR

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG on Wednesday named Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as chief compliance officer and Christine Graeff as global head of human resources. Lopez Lorenzo, current global head of group internal audit, will take over as of Oct. 1 from Thomas Grotzer, who had assumed the role on an interim basis since April, the bank said here in a statement.
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

Insurers seek equitable digital alternatives to credit scores

The credit-based insurance score has not gone without challenges over the years, but 2020’s protests over police brutality have pushed more industry figures to look for alternatives. At issue is the legacy of structural racism that has hindered economic opportunities for communities of color and led to disproportionately lower credit scores among them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Reuters

MOVES Credit Suisse appoints former Morgan Stanley banker in Mexico

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has hired former Morgan Stanley (MS.N) banker Alejandro Ortega Aguayo to lead its advisory team handling its wealthiest clients in Mexico, the Swiss bank said on Thursday. Ortega Aguayo will lead the bank's efforts to boost business with ultra high net worth...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy