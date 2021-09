The UK government is set to offer £265 million* (€310 million) annually for project operators successful in its forthcoming contract for difference (CfD) auction. Fixed-bottom offshore wind is due to receive the bulk (up to £200 million) of these annual payments, while £24 million will be reserved for floating offshore wind, and a further £10 million will be allocated to onshore wind and solar PV.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO