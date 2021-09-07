UK regulator says Sony's purchase of AWAL raises competition concerns

Sept 7 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday its initial investigation into Sony Music Entertainment’s purchase of AWAL, a provider of services to independent recording artists, raised competition concerns and could lead to worse terms for artists.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it found that the wholesale distribution of recorded music in the UK is highly concentrated at present, and if the deal had not gone ahead, Sony and AWAL could have competed more strongly with each other. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)