Public Health

Get COVID-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARARE (Reuters) – Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should resign, its justice minister said on Tuesday. The southern African nation has so far vaccinated 2.7 million people, against a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 15 million population by the end of the year. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government says it has paid for 12 million COVID-19 doses from China.

kfgo.com

The Independent

Covid vaccine: Children aged 12 to 15 should be offered jab, chief medics tell government

Ministers have been recommended by the UK’s four chief medical officers (CMOs) to offer a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine to all children aged 12-15.After the UK’s vaccine watchdog deferred its review to the CMOs, Professor Chris Whitty and his counterparts have concluded that the vaccination of this age group will help to reduce Covid-19 transmission in schools and minimise educational disruption.This advice has been passed to the government and it’s expected an announcement will be made later today confirming the decision to press ahead “as soon as possible” with the rollout of vaccines among more than three...
unicefusa.org

COVID-19 Vaccines Protect Essential Workers in Malawi

Keeping frontline workers safe from COVID-19 is a priority in Malawi, where less than 3% of the population is fully vaccinated. For Tamara Katuli, a health worker at Madziabango Health Center in Blantyre, Malawi, being vaccinated means she can provide the best possible care for babies and children. "This vaccine is good," she says. "It helped us because at first we were afraid of COVID-19. After getting vaccinated, we felt safe and happy."
The Independent

UK Government pulls agreement with Valneva over Covid-19 vaccine

The UK Government has terminated an agreement with French pharmaceutical company Valneva for its Covid-19 vaccination, the company said.Some 100 million doses of the vaccine were put on order after the UK increased its request by 40 million in February.The Government served notice over allegations of a breach of the agreement, but the firm, which is manufacturing the jab at its site in Livingston, West Lothian, in Scotland said it “strenuously” denies the allegations.Valneva Receives Notice of Termination of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement by UK Government https://t.co/fjisbLzcb8 pic.twitter.com/gJfvEX3iPH— Valneva (@valnevaSE) September 13, 2021In a statement, Valneva said: “Valneva SE,...
Emmerson Mnangagwa
wtvy.com

Are the new government COVID-19 vaccine mandates legal?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of you may wonder what grounds the president has to hand down vaccine mandates. We’ve known for a while that employers can require employees to get the shot but can the government?. To understand if this is allowed we’ve got to run it back to...
abc17news.com

South Africa mulls vaccine passports as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

South Africa will start to ease several Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates decrease in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. Amongst other measures, the nationwide curfew will be reduced to 11pm until 4am, the size of gatherings can increase to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, and restrictions on alcohol sales will be further reduced. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, he said.
kfgo.com

Pope urges COVID inoculations, says vaccines are humanity’s friends

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was puzzled why so many people, including some cardinals in Roman Catholic Church hierarchy, have refused to get inoculated against COVID-19. “It is a bit strange because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” he said aboard the plane returning from Slovakia, responding to a question from a reporter about the reasons for vaccine hesitancy.
kfgo.com

Unvaccinated children suffering COVID impact, Americas health agency warns

BRASILIA (Reuters) – As more adults get their COVID-19 vaccines, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination in most countries are representing a larger percentage of hospitalizations and even deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. Nine months in to this year, infections among children and...
kfgo.com

Analysis – Hospital strain to test UK’s vaccine-based winter COVID plan

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to get through winter without any more coronavirus lockdowns, but doctors and scientists warn that relying largely on vaccines without other measures could put unsustainable pressure on hospitals. Britain has recorded one of the highest COVID death tolls in the...
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
kfgo.com

Sweden to ramp up vaccination efforts as jab drive slows

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will ramp up efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the face of a flagging inoculation drive, with authorities warning on Wednesday that the unvaccinated might have to live with restrictions longer. More than 80% of Swedes aged 16 and above – the group...
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
