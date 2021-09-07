CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Texas-like abortion law would harm Florida freedoms

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been forty-eight years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established that abortion is a constitutional right. However, for many Americans, especially low income, black and brown people, and those who live in states with political leaders who use reproductive rights for their own political gain, that is not the reality. They may have a right to access abortion but because of systemic racism in our healthcare system, a lack of funds and regulations that disproportionately impact them, many cannot access abortion despite their constitutional right to do so.

Vox

An alarming new Supreme Court case could unravel Roe v. Wade as soon as Tuesday night

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — sooner than many people learn they are pregnant. This law violates the ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.” But it will nonetheless take effect on Wednesday unless a court blocks it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

The Texas abortion ban is already clashing with the state's tech industry aspirations

Until a few years ago, the business wing of the Republican Party called the shots in Texas. From Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on down, that no longer seems to be the case. This year alone, Abbott has created a system to jail undocumented migrants, made it harder for many Texans to vote, tried to ban vaccine and mask mandates, and signed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban, enforced by "deputized" Texas residents.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court vote on Texas abortion law allows a ban without mentioning Roe v. Wade

Just before midnight Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court made official its decision not to block a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state. The court’s brief order ushers in a new era in the war on abortions rights by approving a novel legal tactic that undermines women’s ability to secure their constitutional right to end a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey Herald

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 WZAK

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
TEXAS STATE
News-Virginian

With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.

If Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm. Reproductive rights are especially relevant in the race for lieutenant governor, where the winner—either Republican Winsome Sears or Democrat Hala Ayala—would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WMTW

Sen. Collins calls new Texas abortion law 'extreme and harmful'

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins described Texas' new abortion law, dubbed the strictest in the country, as "extreme and harmful." In a statement to WMTW Thursday night, Collins said, "The Supreme Court recognized that there are 'serious questions' regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law, and it emphasized that its recent ruling does not address those questions. I oppose the Court’s decision to allow the law to remain in effect for now while these underlying constitutional and procedural questions are litigated."
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
TEXAS STATE

