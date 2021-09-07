Texas-like abortion law would harm Florida freedoms

It’s been forty-eight years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established that abortion is a constitutional right. However, for many Americans, especially low income, black and brown people, and those who live in states with political leaders who use reproductive rights for their own political gain, that is not the reality. They may have a right to access abortion but because of systemic racism in our healthcare system, a lack of funds and regulations that disproportionately impact them, many cannot access abortion despite their constitutional right to do so.