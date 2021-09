Generally, when we think of where our daily consumptive energy comes from we usually think along the lines of extraction and conversion from raw, natural resources. With transportation needs, often drilling rigs pulling up oil and gas with subsequent refinery work come to mind. With heating water, many picture solar panels and conversion to 110 volt or 220 volt line electricity — or even heat exchangers in fluid tanks. Many community electrical powerhouses in Western Alaska have looked to wind currents spinning turbine generators for electrical grid distribution, or to dams that can collect a sufficient head of river or creek water to generate much of the utility scale electricity in Southeast Alaska.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO