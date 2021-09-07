Stamford flood victims turn to online fundraisers to help pay Ida repair bills
Stamford couple Joey and Virginia Depreta have turned to online fundraisers to help pay their repair bills, after floodwater washed through their home on Washington Boulevard.
The water tumbled furniture and ruined their kids’ clothes and toys.
The family of four is currently staying with friends and relatives, as they search for help and a more permanent place to stay.
The family started a GoFundMe page to try and meet their new expenses.
Comments / 0