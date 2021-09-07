CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Media most moaned about service provider in UK ï¿½ Ofcom

By Ken Wieland
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Media didn't fare too well in Ofcom's latest quarterly report logging customer complaints in the landline, broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV segments. Covering the Q1 2021 period, which overlapped with the UK's third nationwide lockdown, the regulator found that the volume of complaints about mobile services remained more or less stable.

