Funimation Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With New Spanish Subtitles and Dubs

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, Funimation will be releasing 1,000+ new episodes with subtitles in Spanish and Portuguese as well as 600+ episodes dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese. These will be released at the beginning of September and will include popular anime such as Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist, Wonder Egg Priority, SK8 the Infinity, Higurashi: When They Cry, and Akudama Drive. Rahul Purini, Chief Operating Officer for Funimation Global Group said:

