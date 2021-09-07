Storm takes aim at northern Door

You will need to take the necessary precautions if you are north of Egg Harbor this morning. The National Weather Service issued a special statement this morning warning visitors in Oconto, Marinette, and Door counties about a band a strong thunderstorms developing between 5:20 and 6:15 a.m. The storm could include winds in excess of 40 miles per hour and half-inch hail. It is expected to hit Ephraim and Egg Harbor at approximately 6:15 a.m. If you are outdoors, the National Weather Service asks you to consider seeking shelter inside a building.