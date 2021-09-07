CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Minimum wage would be $26 an hour if it had grown in line with productivity

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal minimum wage in the U.S. has remained glued at $7.25 an hour for the last 12 years, the longest stretch without a boost since it was first adopted in 1938. Yet there's another revealing figure that underscores how the minimum wage — created by Congress after the Great Depression as a way to ensure that Americans were fairly paid for their labor — has failed to keep up with the times.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Fresno Bee

Americans without college degrees and immigrants saw steep income declines in 2020

Non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics and Asian Americans saw their median household incomes decline significantly in 2020 amid the COVID-19 health crisis and economic upheaval spurred by the pandemic, according to a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. Overall, the nation’s median household income decreased by 2.9% from $69,560...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
tucson.com

Arizona minimum wage workers could get $26 weekly raise

PHOENIX — Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale appear to be in line for a pay hike of $26 a week. And you can credit — or blame — inflation. Prices as measured by the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers, have risen 5.3% between August 2020 and last month, new figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Inflation drives minimum wage raise

Workers at the bottom of the Arizona wage scale appear to be in line for a pay hike of $26 a week. And you can credit — or blame — inflation. New figures reported Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that prices as measured by the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers, have risen 5.3% between August 2020 and last month.
BUSINESS
WWLP 22News

US Department of Labor announces update to minimum wage

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday announced an annual update to Executive Order 13658, which covers the minimum wage for contracted federal employees. The order was put into effect in 2014 when now Former President Obama signed Executive Order 13658, “Establishing a Minimum Wage for Federal...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dean Baker
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Most Promising Jobs for Employment and Pay Growth in 2021

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the U.S. job market, and its impact will likely be felt for some time. After publishing 2019-2029 job projections in the fall of 2020 that did not capture the effects of the pandemic, the Bureau of...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Organized Labor#Congress#Americans#Cbs News#Democratic#Crea
myfox28columbus.com

Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash, Census reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massive government relief passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moved millions of Americans out of poverty last year, even as the official poverty rate increased slightly, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty measure showed an increase of 1 percentage point in 2020, with 11.4%...
PERSONAL FINANCE
azpbs.org

Poverty rate climbed in 2020, but pandemic assistance blunted losses

WASHINGTON – The U.S. poverty rate rose from 10.5% to 11.4% last year, reversing years of steady declines, but that increase in poverty was offset by pandemic relief funds and other benefits, according to new Census Bureau data. While the official poverty rate rose, the “supplemental poverty measure” actually declined...
ADVOCACY
CNET

Millions lost federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Here's what happened

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, the expanded unemployment benefit programs rolled out for COVID-19 expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as assistance for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, such as gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were affected by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people have now lost their benefits entirely. What's worse is that many didn't find out they were no longer eligible until after their coverage ended.
ECONOMY
pewtrusts.org

State and Local Government Job Growth Lags as Economy Recovers

More than a year after the sharpest monthly decline in state and local government employment on record, the return of jobs in much of the public workforce is lagging as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession. Although the private sector and hard-hit public school systems are now regaining lost positions, employment growth in state and local government outside of schools has withered.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
FingerLakes1

Minimum Wage

Minimum wage expected to rise again soon: Significant increase expected in coming weeks for New Yorkers. When is minimum wage going to increase again in New York? As businesses struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic the question is a difficult one. Proponents of higher wages say that’s exactly what’s needed to get people back to work. However, ... MORE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atascadero News

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End for 7 Million Americans

NATIONAL — Pandemic unemployment benefits for seven million Americans expired on Monday, Sept. 6. The benefits were part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Republicans have long cried foul as the expanded benefits led to a labor shortage across the United States. In addition, nearly one-third of recipients admitted to turning down jobs in favor of collecting the benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy