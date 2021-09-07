CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair ends talks for follow-on Boeing Max order over price

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) --Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing. Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years.

