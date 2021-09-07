X-Rays And Infrared Reveal The Story Of The 1st Internationally Known Black Painter

Elizabeth Blackadder, a renowned painter and printmaker who became the first woman to be elected to both the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Academy, has died at the age of 89. She became an important figure in Scotland’s cultural history, and her lively botanical paintings, as much an expression of herself as of the natural world around her, have appeared in galleries around the world.Blackadder found her passion for flowers and botany early on in life. Her parents, fearing for their daughter’s safety following the bombing of Clydebank during the blitz, sent her to stay with her grandparents in...

