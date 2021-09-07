CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Mullen services held

By editor
Morning Times
 8 days ago

A very well attended Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of James E. Mullen, Jr. was held on Saturday September 4,2021 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sayre, Pa. The family greeted friends and family from 12-2 prior to the service. Pastor Melinda Hartman officiated. Organist was Julia Martine. The First Reading was given by Jim’s Daughter Kylene Mullen Ward. The Second Reading was given by Jim’s son Ryan Mullen, D.C. The Eulogy was given by Jim’s loving wife Jeryl (Jeri) Mullen.Several hymns were sung, led by Pastor Hartman.

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

