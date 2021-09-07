CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automatic Renewals Coming on September 7th

High Point, North Carolina
High Point, North Carolina
 9 days ago
Your items checked out on September 7 and later will renew automatically as long as:

  • They are not on hold for someone else.
  • They have not reached the renewal limit (4 times for most items).
  • Your account is still active & there is not a balance of $5.00 or more in fines.
  • They're not a laptop, STEM kit, or launch pad.

If the item did not renew you will not receive a notification.

Register now for email or text notification of your new due date at the Lending Desk, or call Customer Service at 336-883-3661. Check for your new due date at https://www.highpointpubliclibrary.com or call Customer Service.

Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.

