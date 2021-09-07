Automatic Renewals Coming on September 7th

Your items checked out on September 7 and later will renew automatically as long as:

They are not on hold for someone else.

They have not reached the renewal limit (4 times for most items).

Your account is still active & there is not a balance of $5.00 or more in fines.

They're not a laptop, STEM kit, or launch pad.

If the item did not renew you will not receive a notification.

Register now for email or text notification of your new due date at the Lending Desk, or call Customer Service at 336-883-3661. Check for your new due date at https://www.highpointpubliclibrary.com or call Customer Service.