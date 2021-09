Your age at the time you claim Social Security affects your income. When you claim your benefits may affect when your spouse can collect Social Security. Eager to claim your Social Security? I get it. You paid your Social Security taxes for decades, and now you're ready to collect what's owed to you. Still, filing for Social Security benefits isn't something to do impulsively or without research. Moving too fast can result in income that's lower than you want. It can also take away your flexibility to manage your household's total Social Security income strategically.

