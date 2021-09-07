CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Will Wales need another Bale-out in World Cup qualifier against Estonia?

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WC2PO_0boc96Xd00
Wales are seeking to build on their World Cup qualifying win over Belarus against Estonia on Wednesday (Alexey Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

Wales play Estonia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Victory would take Wales – who beat Belarus 3-2 in dramatic fashion on Sunday – into second spot behind Group E leaders Belgium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

In Bale Wales trust

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S05WX_0boc96Xd00
Gareth Bale celebrates Wales’ World Cup qualifying win against Belarus on Sunday (Alexei Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

The full list of superlatives for Gareth Bale ran out in Wales a long time ago. For this is a man who almost single-handedly dragged his nation to a first major tournament in 58 years and, when he got there, he galvanised Wales to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016. Bale’s desire to inspire Wales knows no bounds but, even by his own lofty standards, his performance against Belarus was extraordinary. The 32-year-old’s second international hat-trick, including a stoppage-time winner, took his record goals tally to 36 in 98 games. More importantly, it kept Wales’ World Cup qualifying dream alive.

Rodon return needed

Wales’ defensive frailties were badly exposed in Kazan as Lokomotiv Moscow striker Vitaly Lisakovich proved too hot to handle. Chris Mepham and James Lawrence looked an uncomfortable centre-back pairing and Belarus should have been out of sight at half-time. Ethan Ampadu is available against Estonia after visa issues prevented him from travelling to Russia. But the news Joe Rodon has joined up with the squad after injury is a huge boost as the Tottenham man is the best centre-back that Wales possess.

What next for Wilson?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSrxt_0boc96Xd00
Harry Wilson has had a difficult few months in a Wales shirt (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Harry Wilson’s last contribution in a competitive Wales fixture was to kick Denmark defender Joakim Maehle at Euro 2020 and get sent off. Wilson’s international fortunes were little better last week when his penalty in the Helsinki friendly against Finland was saved. Wilson was banned for the Belarus qualifier but he has been in good form for new club Fulham. Wilson has scored twice in three games (he was sent off in the other) since his summer move from Liverpool and is expected to have a big part to play in the number 10 role against Estonia with Aaron Ramsey injured.

State of the group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxCa3_0boc96Xd00
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has fired Belgium to the top of Wales’ World Cup qualifying group (Raul Mee/AP) (AP)

Wales’ dramatic late win against Belarus kept them within touching distance of Belgium, seven points behind the world’s top team with two games in hand. But Belgium have shown little sign of slipping up and Romelu Lukaku’s 67th goal on his 100th appearance fired them to a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday. Belgium have 13 points and 20 goals from five games. Wales’ more achievable ambition is beating the Czechs to second spot and booking a play-off place in March. Victory against Estonia would lift Wales two points above the Czechs with a game in hand ahead of their trip to Prague next month.

Wales’ winning record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojlVL_0boc96Xd00
Robert Earnshaw celebrates scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win when Wales last met Estonia in May 2009 (Barry Coombs/PA) (PA Archive)

The two countries have met twice – but never in a competitive fixture. The first meeting came in a Tallinn friendly in May 1994, two years after Estonia’s first FIFA-recognised match as an independent nation following the break-up of the Soviet Union. Wales won 2-1 with Ian Rush and David Phillips scoring before Martin Reim pulled one back for Estonia from the penalty spot. Bale and Ramsey were in Wales’ youngest-ever starting line-up when the Dragons won a May 2009 friendly 1-0. Robert Earnshaw’s 26th-minute penalty secured the Llanelli victory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Wales vs Belarus on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Wales face Belarus in a crucial World Cup qualifier this afternoon, with Robert Page’s side looking to climb the table in Group E and boost their qualification hopes with a win. Belgium and Czech Republic are ahead of Wales with 10 and seven points respectively in Group E but Wales have two games in hand, having beaten the Czechs in March. Wales play Belarus and then Estonia on Wednesday and could go second in the table if they secure maxiumum points in those fixtures. This afternoon’s fixture will be played in Russia due to an international travel ban on Belarus....
WORLD
The Independent

Daniel James: Euros experience makes Wales more thirsty to qualify for World Cup

Daniel James’ Euro 2020 experience has made the Wales winger all the more determined to get to the World Cup as the Leeds new boy looks to end the year with a bang for club and country.Gareth Bale’s dramatic stoppage-time hat-trick goal sealed a thrilling 3-2 qualifying win over Belarus in Kazan on Sunday, keeping hopes of Qatar 2022 qualification on track.Few expect anything other than Belgium running away with Group E given their quality, but Wales believe they can usurp the Czech Republic and qualify via the play-offs.Robert Page’s side will move second if they beat Estonia on Wednesday...
SOCCER
mix929.com

Soccer – Injured Mbappe ruled out of France World Cup qualifiers

PARIS (Reuters) – Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France’s World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Finland after sustaining a calf injury in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Bosnia, the French federation said on Thursday. “Kylian Mbappe felt a pain in his right calf at the end of the match...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Joe Rodon
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Robert Earnshaw
90min.com

Jadon Sancho a doubt for England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Jadon Sancho is a doubt to face Hungary in Thursday's World Cup qualifier, with his minor injury to be assessed prior to kick-off. Having completed a long-awaited move to Manchester United earlier in the summer, the 21-year-old joined up with his England teammates...
UEFA
goal.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen and Iheanacho lead Nigeria against Liberia

Gernot Rohr has named a strong starting line-up for the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star on Friday. The Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper has been handed the responsibility of standing between the goalposts against Peter Butler's men. William Troost-Ekong - Defender. With Nigeria aiming to start the qualifiers...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Jadon Sancho is OUT of England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland following a 'minor knock' with the forward having now returned to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho will not be involved in England's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland, the Football Association has announced. The Manchester United forward missed Thursday's 4-0 win in Hungary after sustaining what Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as a 'minor knock'. And a statement from the FA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales still have plenty to play for despite disappointing Estonia draw, Gareth Bale insists

Gareth Bale insisted Wales have plenty to play for in World Cup qualifying after being held at home by Estonia Wales lost ground in the race for automatic qualification by drawing 0-0 with Estonia in Cardiff, while Group E leaders Belgium were beating Belarus 1-0 in Kazan.Belgium are now nine points clear of Wales, who have two games in hand and are more likely involved in a battle for second place with the Czech Republic The runners-up will qualify for the play-offs next March and Wales’ next two games are both away, to the Czech Republic and Estonia in October.“There’s...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Estonia#Group E#Fulham#Czechs#Dragons
SkySports

Belarus 2-3 Wales: Gareth Bale hat-trick rescues Rob Page's men from damaging World Cup Qualifier result

Gareth Bale scored a last-minute winner - completing his hat-trick - to rescue Wales from a damaging result against Belarus as they won 3-2 in World Cup Qualifying Group E. Bale's hopes of playing in a World Cup for Wales looked in serious doubt as the game, locked at 2-2, went into stoppage time but he stepped up with the last kick to earn the match ball and keep his nation firmly in the hunt in their group.
UEFA
chatsports.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Harambee Stars need practice matches - Aduda

Kenya have so far collected just two points from as many matches in Group E and the administrator believes good preparations are lacking. Gor Mahia sporting director Omondi Aduda believes Kenya can perform better in the remaining 2022 World Cup qualifiers with proper preparatory matches. The Harambee Stars started their...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
chatsports.com

Gareth Bale urges football bosses to block Arsene Wenger's plans to hold a World Cup every two years as it ruins the tournament's 'prestige' and 'history'...even though Wales have failed to qualify since 1958

Gareth Bale has urged football bosses to block the plan to stage the World Cup every two years. The Wales captain hopes to help his country reach the Finals for the first time since 1958, as they aim to register a third straight win in their qualifying group by beating Estonia in Cardiff on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Bale not in favour of biennial World Cup

(Reuters) – Wales captain Gareth Bale said he is not in favour of a FIFA proposal to hold the World Cup every two years. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be the 32-year-old’s last opportunity to play in the tournament but the winger said making the competition a biennial event would diminish its appeal.
FIFA
The Independent

Poland vs England prediction: How will World Cup Qualifier play out?

England can all but secure their place at the Qatar World Cup next year with a victory over Poland tonight.Gareth Southgate’s men will make it six wins from six if they return home with the three points, a result which would put them at least six points clear of their nearest challengers.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs England – latest updates from World Cup qualifierPoland have an absolutely dreadful record against England. They have not beaten them in any of their last 17 meetings, a run which stretches all the way back to 1973.Robert Lewandowski will be looking to fire them to...
SOCCER
Telegraph

Wales held to goalless draw at home to Estonia to dent World Cup hopes

Not even the return of the “Red Wall” of supporters could help Wales to find a winner against Estonia on a frustrating and ultimately. disappointing night for the national side in Cardiff. Playing in front of their first unrestricted crowd since before the pandemic, Rob Page’s team were unable to...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

LIVE: USMNT Hosts Canada in World Cup Qualifying; Reyna, McKennie Out

The U.S. men's national team welcomes Christian Pulisic back to its lineup, but it'll be missing two of its key cogs as it continues World Cup qualifying vs. Canada. Gio Reyna has a hamstring strain and has been ruled out vs. Canada and Wednesday night vs. Honduras, while Weston McKennie has been dropped for an unspecified "violation of team policy" for Sunday night's qualifier in Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER
rugbyworld.com

Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifier: All you need to know

Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifier: All you need to know. The Rugby World Cup 2021 European qualifier finally takes place this month after several Covid-related delays. It was due to take place in September 2020 and then December of last year, but the pandemic forced the matches to be postponed – and then the World Cup itself was pushed back to 2022.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy