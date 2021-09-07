CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfit Wives, 'Milk & Honey'

 8 days ago

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from this year's Tiny Desk Contest and NPR Member station KCUR. Unfit Wives calls itself "bluegrass with attitude" — a more-than-apt description of the quartet out of Lawrence, Kan. In its Tiny Desk Contest submission for "Milk & Honey," the four members – Jenna Rae on guitar, Monica Greenwood on mandolin, Reagan Zagan on banjo and Kahlen Ryba on bass – stand tall in cowboy boots and harmonize into a sole microphone. (And in keeping with Tiny Desk Contest rules, the video features not one, but three miniature desks!) They're one jug player short of a slot at the Grand Ole Opry.

www.wdiy.org

