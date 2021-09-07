Eurobites: Virgin Media O2 gets gigabit to 10M UK homes

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ukrtelecom and Iskratel expand fiber program in Ukraine; Nokia connects Dutch data centers; Roku sets course for Germany. Virgin Media O2, the converged UK operator owned by Liberty Global and Telefï¿½nica, has unsheathed its connectivity trumpet and parped that its gigabit broadband network has now reached more than 10 million British homes. According to Virgin, this means that two thirds of its footprint can now access "hyperfast" (average download speeds of 1,130 Mbit/s) broadband, and it plans to upgrade its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes to this speed tier by the end of 2021. The news comes as Spanish newspaper El Confidencia reports that Telefï¿½nica has hired investment banks Barclays and LionTree to find a funding partner (or partners) to back full-fiber rollout by Virgin. (See Telefï¿½nica on prowl for full-fiber finance in UK ï¿½ report.)