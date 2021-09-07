Commentators, TV set for Georgia versus UAB

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs and UAB Blazers football game on Sept. 11 will be televised on ESPN2. The Dawgs will host a full-capacity Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s. Georgia fans are excited to see the Bulldogs return home after a huge season-opening victory.

The UAB Blazers beat Jacksonville State in their season opener 31-0. Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3. Georgia is the heavy favorite, but the Bulldogs are coming off an emotionally draining season-opener.

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is one of the announcers for the Georgia versus UAB game. Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The ESPN2 crew for the game consists of Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich. It will be interesting to hear finer points of the game from Robert Griffin III, who won a Heisman with Baylor and was an NFL quarterback last season.

