Georgia State

Commentators, TV set for Georgia versus UAB

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A62pC_0boc8mIZ00
(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs and UAB Blazers football game on Sept. 11 will be televised on ESPN2. The Dawgs will host a full-capacity Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s. Georgia fans are excited to see the Bulldogs return home after a huge season-opening victory.

The UAB Blazers beat Jacksonville State in their season opener 31-0. Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3. Georgia is the heavy favorite, but the Bulldogs are coming off an emotionally draining season-opener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qmIu_0boc8mIZ00
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is one of the announcers for the Georgia versus UAB game. Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The ESPN2 crew for the game consists of Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich. It will be interesting to hear finer points of the game from Robert Griffin III, who won a Heisman with Baylor and was an NFL quarterback last season.

Mel Kiper ranks 2022 NFL draft QBs: Where is J.T. Daniels?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQaij_0boc8mIZ00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

