Rainbow Six Siege Mexico Major is coming to an end, and only two teams remain. The finals have been played in a best-of-five format. The first of the best-of-five matches was played in Clubhouse, which is a defender-sided map. Team oNe banned Thatcher on the attack to make it hard for attackers to open walls and hatches. Team Empire banned Hibana, who is pretty strong on a map like Clubhouse because of multiple hatches and walls. Team Empire started their attack and had an easy time clearing oNe’s defensive setup. This allowed Empire to take the first half with a 4-2 scoreline. After the side switch, Empire finished the game by winning three rounds in a row, resulting in a 7-2 scoreline for the first map.

