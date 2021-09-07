5 seniors who generated a buzz among NFL scouts in Week 1

Alabama RB Brian Robinson (Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics)

Each week during the season, On3 will team up with Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy to identify some senior 2022 NFL Draft prospects generating buzz in the scouting world. Here are five who fall into that category for Nagy based on their play during Week 1 (listed alphabetically).

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebikete

Week 1 stats: Seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one QB hurry, one blocked kick during the Nittany Lions’ 16-10 win over Wisconsin.

Nagy breakdown: “Ebikete, who transferred from Temple this offseason, was consistently disruptive in both phases vs. Wisconsin. He did a nice job setting the edge with violence and affected the QB multiple times. Ebikete was a big addition for the Nittany Lions’ defense.”

Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

Week 1 stats: Helped Ohio State roll up 495 yards, including 201 on the ground, during the Buckeyes’ 45-31 win over Minnesota.

Nagy breakdown: “Munford, who played left tackle in the past, looked good at left guard against Minnesota. Munford is one of seven players that accepted a Senior Bowl invite last year but opted to use the extra COVID year. Proven position versatility will help his draft stock.”

Alabama RB Brian Robinson

Week 1 stats: 12 carries, 60 yards in Alabama’s 44-13 win over Miami.

Nagy breakdown: “Our staff has been high on Robinson for two years, but he’s always been in a supporting role behind Najee Harris. Robinson ran hungry in his first start against Miami. He fits the big running back mold at Alabama. Rugged inside runner who refused to go down on first contact and routinely required gang tackles on Saturday.”

Clemson LB Baylon Spector

Week 1 stats: 11 tackles, one interception during the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia.

Nagy breakdown: “Clemson’s defense got overshadowed by Georgia’s, but that unit played at a high level as well. One under-the-radar player who deserves more attention nationally is Spector. Spector is one of the most instinctive linebackers in college football and he has good range. He was all over the field in Week 1.”

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Week 1 stats: Three tackles, one pass deflection in Georgia’s win over Clemson.

Nagy breakdown: “Georgia’s front seven dominated against Clemson, and one player who took a noticeable jump from junior tape was Wyatt. Wyatt looked quicker off the snap and was consistently disruptive against Clemson.”

A player scouts will be watching in Week 2

Toledo safety Tycen Anderson vs. Notre Dame

Nagy breakdown: “Anderson (6 feet 2, 210 pounds) is one of the top height/weight/speed defenders in this year’s draft, and this will be the first game every NFL scout will look at when they evaluate him. Anderson plays primarily around the box, and he’ll be tested by the Irish running game and talented sophomore tight end Michael Mayer.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will be April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Jim Nagy has been the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier college all-star game, since 2018 after 18 years as an NFL scout. For interesting feedback and information on senior NFL draft prospects throughout the year, follow Jim on Twitter. For information on the Senior Bowl, follow both Jim and the Reese’s Senior Bowl main account.