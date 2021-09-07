Park Rapids Lions join plastic film recycling project
The Park Rapids Lions Club is participating in a community-wide recycling program focusing on plastic film products. “This is one of the biggest program projects we’ve ever undertaken,” said Dick Kimball, president of the Park Rapids Lions. “But it’s something that’s really needed, because this plastic garbage is all going into the landfills and other places, and this is a way to recycle that stuff and get a useful product out of it.”www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
