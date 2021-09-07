PlumFest sees good turnout

At least 200 people visited rural Platte Center on Sunday for an evening of live music, drinks and food during The Wild Plum Bed and Breakfast’s first annual PlumFest. The Wild Plum, 30429 257th Ave., is a five-bedroom B&B situated on 120 acres of land in rural Platte Center. Event organizers held PlumFest to help spread word about the bed-and-breakfast. The evening included wine and beer tasting, food vendors and a performance from The Women of Rock, which is a Kansas City-based band that covers music from famous female singers like Heart and Stevie Nicks.