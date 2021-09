Last month, Android Central revealed that the OnePlus is working on a new smartphone called the OnePlus 9 RT. The moniker of the device suggests that it will be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9Rv handset that debuted earlier this year. Apart from revealing a few key specs of the phone, the publication claimed that this device will be launching in October. Now, reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared the tentative launch date of the OnePlus 9 RT.

