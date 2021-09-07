ColorOS 12 update confirmed for OnePlus 7, 7T, 8, 8T series

OnePlus’s first attempt at a smartwatch didn’t meet with the same level of enthusiasm the company had hoped for. While the OnePlus Watch was praised for its premium design and long-lasting battery, it received a lot of criticism for its unpolished software experience, limited third-party apps support, and inaccurate fitness tracking features. OnePlus has rolled out several software updates to address some of these issues. The last major update for the OnePlus Watch came in July, which improved the speed and accuracy of GPS and optimized some UI elements. Now OnePlus has just released a new software update for the OnePlus Watch, which further refines the software experience and adds new features to the smartwatch.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO