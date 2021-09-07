ColorOS 12 update confirmed for OnePlus 7, 7T, 8, 8T series
After the launch of the OnePlus 9 series with ColorOS in China, the brand revealed its plans to update its older flagship smartphones to OPPO’s Android skin. The company even released ‘Early Access’ builds for certain models a few months back. At the beginning of this month, it also dropped the update schedule for eligible phones but did not explicitly mention the version of ColorOS. Now, one of the firm’s execs confirms that these handsets will be getting ColorOS 12.www.gizmochina.com
