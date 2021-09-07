Court news: Frazee woman sentenced for 58 grams meth

Janette Marie Alfstad, 56, of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony second-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on Aug. 5, 2020, she was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a deputy on Highway 10, because the driver’s license of the man behind the wheel had been canceled as inimical to public safety. A police dog hit on numerous areas inside the vehicle, including a sandwich baggie in the center console containing over 58 grams of meth. The driver was charged and so was Alfstad.