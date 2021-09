Mercedes has expanded the AMG GT 4-Door lineup with a new range-topping variant. Behold the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance – the first plug-in hybrid from AMG. The ‘E’ in the name points out the performance sedan’s hybrid powertrain, and we expect the German automaker to add more models to the product lineup of E Performance plug-in-hybrids shortly. Under the hood is the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 630 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, which is assisted by a rear axle-mounted electric motor that adds another 204hp, taking the total output to 831hp and 1082 lb-ft of torque. In fact, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful AMG road car ever made.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO