A Western Drama

applevis.com
 9 days ago

Submitted by Christel john on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A Western Drama is an arcade audio game, without any graphics, in which you only use your ears and a pair of headphones to interact with the environment of the game. A Western Drama is an arcade audiogame with a deep...

www.applevis.com

nintendoeverything.com

Virtuous Western appearing on Switch this week

Ratalakia Games and Nibb Games are putting the puzzle game Virtuous Western on Switch this week, the two sides announced today. A release is planned for September 3. Welcome to the old western frontier, where justice is served from the barrel of a gun! A nasty gang of outlaws has come to town, and they’ve stolen our hero’s favorite steed.
VIDEO GAMES
Public Radio International PRI

Rodrigo Amarante’s 'Drama'

“Drama” is Rodrigo Amarante's second solo album. But that doesn't accurately reflect the Brazilian's 25-plus years making music professionally. From his collaborations with a member of The Strokes to his own rock band in the ‘90s, Amarante speaks to Marco Werman about his career in music. (This story originally aired in July 2021.)
MUSIC
twistedvoxel.com

Greak: Memories of Azur Review – Adventure in Harmony

Greak: Memories of Azur is an artsy 2D puzzle-platformer adventure game that comes from a relatively unknown studio known as Navegante Entertainment. The game features three protagonists, namely Greak, Adara, and Raydel. Together, these siblings have taken it upon themselves to protect the lands of Azur from the terrifying Urlag demons and stop the Plague. In order to assist Toros in building an airship to save the people who have fled Azur, the three of them begin an adventure that will lead them to explore, fight, and solve a series of puzzles in order to ultimately save the legacy of the Courine race.
VIDEO GAMES
#Mercenaries#Spaghetti Western#American#Western Drama#Con Protagonisti#Cacciatori Di Taglie#Il Giovane
thekoalition.com

Song of Iron Review – Viking Side-Scrolling Masterpiece

What if the world of Samurai Jack was a side-scrolling video game and was based on the lifestyle of a Viking? Developers and Publishers Resting Relic, Escape LLC did basically just that when they created Song of Iron, where you are on a tale of revenge in the vast landscape of the Norse wilderness. Song of Iron is an intense action-adventure, side-scroller game created by solo developer Joe Winter for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

13:Origin Kickstarter Campaign to Launch September 20th

Independent game developer Corvus Studio has announced that they will be launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund their game, 13:Origin. The adventure-puzzle game will release on Steam. As the developer would describe it, 13:Origin has a web of clues akin to most escape room puzzle games. As the player unties...
VIDEO GAMES
shortlist.com

Deathloop review

Deathloop has finally arrived. The game, exclusive to the PS5 and PC users, is the latest from Arkane Studios, the makers of Dishonored. It's a game that promises the immersive gameplay of its bedfellows, but within a whole new IP - one that looks like nothing else before it. It's...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tales of Arise Wiki Guide

Part Two of our Walkthrough takes place after the player character's journey to retrieve all five Master Cores from each of the five realms: Calaglia, Cyslodia, Elde Menancia, Mahag Saar, and Ganath Haros. At this point in the game, you can begin picking up all of the Sub Quests that are available, uncluding discovering any Dahnan Owls you may have skipped, or cleaning up any Gigant Zeugles you didn't get to earlier in the story.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Draft of Darkness Early Access Review – A New Horror Roguelike is in the Cards

I like a deckbuilder. I’ve played all of the good, and bad ones. I’m a particular fan of Slay the Spire. When I got an opportunity to play Draft of Darkness, I took it. Draft of Darkness takes cues from things like Resident Evil and Slay the Spire to create a whole new beast. You’ll play as Jake, starting out. There are a total of 3 characters, but two of them will need to be unlocked through playing the game. Jake can use a pistol or a flashlight as his weapon. His starting deck is built around the pistol. You start out in an area just called Residence. Perhaps, it is a residence of evil?
VIDEO GAMES
thefandomentals.com

‘Worth’ Miscalulates Its Drama

How much is a human being worth? What is the value of a loved one’s life cruelly snuffed out in a blink of an unmerciful eye? You might not know-but insurance agents and lawyers have a nifty little formula that can help you find out. Worth is about the 9/11...
ECONOMY
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

The Rise and Fall of the Mighty Western

The western was once a genre of film which dominated both major and minor film production as well as television. Yet today the genre is rarely seen. What happened?. These days the western has a certain reputation. When we hear of a Western movie, we think of men riding around on horseback robbing banks, chasing stagecoaches, or battling with Native Americans. Although there have been some innovative deviations, it seems the core reason for a western is senseless violence. It is a film genre that has been relegated to an action film type story, but set in the past.
MOVIES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Carnage and Cubes Highlight Fortnite Season 8

Season 8 includes new skins, new gameplay features, and more. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is here. This season begins after last season ended with the defeat of an alien invasion. Again, what even is Fortnite anymore? Season 8 introduces the usual array of new Battle Pass skins to unlock, some new gameplay mechanics, a cube named Kevin, and Marvel's Carnage skin.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Asterigos, an action RPG, is coming to PS4 and PC in Spring 2022

Taiwan-based independent developer Acme Gamestudios has announced Asterigos, an upcoming action RPG drawing thematic and stylistic roots from the real-world Greco-Roman historical periods. The game is slated for a simultaneous PS4 and PC release in late spring 2022, followed by a PS5 version toward the tail end of autumn. Here's...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Cramorant Guide and Build Pokemon Unite

For those looking to optimally build Cramorant on Pokémon Unite, look no further. This guide will discuss the best items and moves for the Water Pokémon. Cramorant deals fantastic damage over time, making the bird a strong pick given the right team composition. Playing the squishy damage carry requires a strong base set of item upgrades. Without the necessary stats, Cramorant’s damage quite frankly will not be enough to carry the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

