Mercedes-AMG Lineup To 'Decrease A Little Bit' In The Future
Mercedes-AMG has two of the most exciting premieres during the 2021 IAA in Munich (see the related links below). The EQS AMG is the division’s performance electric offering that will begin arriving in the United States early next year. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production vehicle ever created by AMG and Mercedes. These two debuts probably sound as if Mercedes-AMG has no limits in diversifying its portfolio. But that’s not the plan.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0