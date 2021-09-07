CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mercedes-AMG Lineup To 'Decrease A Little Bit' In The Future

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mercedes-AMG has two of the most exciting premieres during the 2021 IAA in Munich (see the related links below). The EQS AMG is the division’s performance electric offering that will begin arriving in the United States early next year. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production vehicle ever created by AMG and Mercedes. These two debuts probably sound as if Mercedes-AMG has no limits in diversifying its portfolio. But that’s not the plan.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2022 Hyundai Casper Crossover Reveals Interior With Folding Driver's Seat

Hyundai has more than just one entry-level crossover as it depends on where you live. The Venue is the entry point into the company's high-riding offerings in the United States while the Bayon plays the same role in Europe. At home in South Korea, the new Casper will serve as the brand's cheapest crossover while being significantly smaller than the two international models.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe Is Getting An Aggressive Makeover

Mercedes is working on a minor facelift for the 2023 GLE, so it comes as little surprise that spy photographers have now caught an updated GLE Coupe. Snapped in 53 guise, the prototype features a more expressive front bumper with sportier air intakes. While the grille appears to carryover, it’s flanked by revised headlights that are covered by camouflage.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 BMW 3 Series Facelift Spied In M340i Guise With New Screen Setup

BMW's latest design language has been subjected to a lot of criticism and some would argue it's a bit inconsistent from one model to another. The seventh-generation 3 Series (G20) came out three years ago and is naturally preparing for a mid-cycle facelift, and thankfully, it won't rock the boat as far as exterior changes are concerned.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amg#Mercedes Amg#Eqs Amg#Mercedes Benz#Hpp
Motor1.com

Polestar 3 To Have Unique Powertrain Despite Joint Platform With New XC90

In June this year, Polestar teased the third member of its model portfolio. After the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe from 2017 and the Polestar 2 electric crossover, the Polestar 3 will go on sale next year and will be produced in the United States at the same plant where the next-gen Volvo XC90 will be assembled. The two vehicles will share not only the same production lines but also the same platform.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG Wants To Build A Tesla Roadster Rival

A new electric era has begun at Mercedes-AMG. At this month's Munich Motor Show, the German performance division presented the AMG EQS, an all-electric sedan with two electric motors producing up to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque combined. This is the first pure battery-electric Mercedes with an AMG badge, and it certainly won't be the last.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Our Mercedes-Benz EQE Walkaround At IAA Mobility 2021

Even though everybody was touting the Mercedes-Benz EQS as the German automaker’s direct rival to the Tesla Model S, Mercedes itself says this brand new EQE is actually it. The EQE was just revealed at IAA 2021, the German motor show, and we were there to check it out. On...
CARS
topgear.com

Mercedes E-class AMG E53 Estate – long-term review

Life with an AMG E53: does it drive like a true mega-Merc?. Having run various Mercedes over the years – and owned a few myself – my feeling is that this a slow burn brand. Sure, the faster and more flamboyant AMGs used to hit pretty hard from the get-go, and there’s no shortage of dazzle in the latest S-Class’s interior. In general, though, the good stuff tends to manifest itself gently, like petrichor on a warm day after heavy rainfall.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Roll-Royce Haul Truck Concept Previews Greener Mining Future

Hybrid vehicles come in a variety of shapes and sizes from a plethora of automakers, but a new concept from Rolls-Royce is raising eyebrows. Today, the company showcased a new haul truck concept – the ones needed at massive mining operations – that uses a hybrid powertrain to reduce its carbon emissions. Rolls is teasing the concept through its Power Systems business unit at MINExpo 2021.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

The Subaru Effect: Mazda Making AWD Standard On Every Crossover

Mazda has several important novelties for the 2022 model year in the United States. In addition to the refreshed 2022 CX-5, customers will be happy to learn every Mazda crossover in the country will be sold as standard with an all-wheel-drive system. The move, the company says, comes to support “the brand’s dedication to deliver unparalleled driving pleasure for all owners.”
CARS
topgear.com

Mercedes could make an AMG-badged EV cabriolet

“It’s not that easy to build a good-looking electric cabriolet,” Mercedes’ chief operating officer Markus Schäfer told TG recently. “And we have to recognise that the demand for roadsters and cabriolets is declining.” Uh oh, not looking great for wind-in-yer-face motoring in the future, is it?. “China is not a...
CARS
Motor1.com

One-Off Austin Yellow Audi RS Q8 Owner Waited A Year To Take Delivery

Due to Audi's positioning in the Volkswagen Group hierarchy, the RS Q8 is not allowed to fully go up against the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, let alone the Lamborghini Urus. That doesn't make Ingolstadt's flagship SUV any less desirable, especially if it has a lovely spec as it's the case with this one-off version. It's known as the "1 of 1 Qatar Edition" and we're being told the owner had to wait a year to take delivery.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8

Mercedes-Benz in February unveiled its redesigned 2022 C-Class and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style. Prototypes for the wagon, or Estate as Mercedes likes to call the body style, are also out testing. The latest prototypes are still heavily camouflaged but from what we can see, there will be flared wheel arches, large intakes in the front fascia, a pronounced rear diffuser, and four square-shaped exhaust tips.
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz was quite active at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show. It came up with five vehicles there, which included the AMG EQS, the EQG Concept, the EQB crossover, and the Maybach EQS SUV. Among this lot was also the EQE, an E-Class-based electric sedan. This baby EQS is loaded to the gills and seems like a sweet package at the onset. The only fly in the ointment is the availability of the single-motor setup, to begin with, but a dual-motor setup EQE and an AMG EQE will arrive in the future.
CARS
Motor1.com

1972 Range Rover Shooting Brake Is Rare And Expensive

If you want a really capable off-roader, you probably need to take a look at the second-hand market. Sure, there are new models that definitely have more than adequate performance off the road, but no one will really take a brand new six-figure luxury SUV to the trails. And if you really want something proven, the original Range Rover is likely the answer.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Supercar Blondie Goes For A Ride In The Audi Skysphere

Audi’s future is electric, high-tech, and (most likely) autonomous. This direction was set by the automaker with the release of the Skysphere concept in August this year. It was the first of three concept vehicles (the second one was the Grandsphere) that preview the company’s future, and Supercar Blondie wanted to see what the future holds for the Ingolstadt-based automaker.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots and video: F1-powered hypercar on the road and track

Final work on the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar is taking place ahead of the delayed 2021 launch, and the latest testing has seen prototypes hit the Nürburgring and some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads. AMG has two prototypes at its Nürburgring development center and one of these previously broke...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M4 CSL Spied With Different, Equally Controversial Grille

One would argue it's never the right time to buy a performance car from a luxury brand because there always seems to be a new version around the corner. Case in point, the M4 debuted a year ago and was followed in May 2021 by the xDrive-equipped specification delivering quicker acceleration. More derivatives are on the way and rumor has it both CS and CSL models are en route, with these fresh spy shots seemingly depicting the latter.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes And BMW To Keep Car Prices High Even After Chip Shortage Ends

The automotive industry suffered a 1-2 punch what with the coronavirus pandemic being shortly followed by microchip shortage. While customer demand for new vehicles is gradually coming back even though the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over, the lack of semiconductors is still giving car manufacturers a lot of headaches.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy