Mercedes-AMG Lineup To 'Decrease A Little Bit' In The Future

Mercedes-Benz was quite active at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show. It came up with five vehicles there, which included the AMG EQS, the EQG Concept, the EQB crossover, and the Maybach EQS SUV. Among this lot was also the EQE, an E-Class-based electric sedan. This baby EQS is loaded to the gills and seems like a sweet package at the onset. The only fly in the ointment is the availability of the single-motor setup, to begin with, but a dual-motor setup EQE and an AMG EQE will arrive in the future.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO