It's very rare we get a peek inside a jet that belonged to Saudi royalty and this one can be yours!. Saying something is "fit for royalty" is an often abused talking point for those selling luxury goods, but for one 737 Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) that is currently up for sale, such a claim is totally true. The aircraft up for grabs was built in 1999 and has been adorned in Saudi Arabian flag-bearing liveries for its entire life. However, it does not belong to the Kingdom's Royal Flight, strictly government-owned and very opulent aircraft, most of which are wide-body Boeing 747s and Airbus A340s, that serve the top rungs of the country's monarchy. But it's what's on the inside that really counts, and advertising images show that this 737 is about as luxurious as it can possibly get.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO