Screenwriting 101: Lorien McKenna
“When I was in a playwriting class, we’d do this exercise, a guided visualization where you imagine opening a door and there’s a scene there. You are a witness of something happening. My job was just to write it down, write down what I saw. I really like that idea because it’s not me struggling to create, or craft, or put words in someone’s mouth. I’m just witnessing what’s happening. I get this gift of watching something, and then I get to write it down. That always felt magical to me.”gointothestory.blcklst.com
Comments / 0