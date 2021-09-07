People on the Move

Sammy Nabulsi practices in land use, environmental, and real estate, representing project proponents and municipalities in litigation and permitting. Upon graduating from Suffolk University Law School in 2014, Sammy clerked for the Massachusetts Superior Court. Prior to joining Rose Law Partners LLP, Sammy was Assistant Corporation Counsel in the City of Boston Law Department, where he advised departments and represented the City, its boards and commissions, in land use and other litigation. Sammy has presented before the Boston Bar Association and the Massachusetts Municipal Lawyers Association. Recently, Sammy served as co-chair of the BBA’s Government Lawyers Forum, and he is on the Tax-Exempt Organizations Steering Comm. In addition to his work at Rose Law Partners, Sammy has taught legal writing at Suffolk Law. He chairs the Boston Lobbying Compliance Commission and is on the boards of directors of the Boston Industrial Development Financing Authority and Historic Boston, Inc.