Law

People on the Move

 9 days ago

Sammy Nabulsi practices in land use, environmental, and real estate, representing project proponents and municipalities in litigation and permitting. Upon graduating from Suffolk University Law School in 2014, Sammy clerked for the Massachusetts Superior Court. Prior to joining Rose Law Partners LLP, Sammy was Assistant Corporation Counsel in the City of Boston Law Department, where he advised departments and represented the City, its boards and commissions, in land use and other litigation. Sammy has presented before the Boston Bar Association and the Massachusetts Municipal Lawyers Association. Recently, Sammy served as co-chair of the BBA’s Government Lawyers Forum, and he is on the Tax-Exempt Organizations Steering Comm. In addition to his work at Rose Law Partners, Sammy has taught legal writing at Suffolk Law. He chairs the Boston Lobbying Compliance Commission and is on the boards of directors of the Boston Industrial Development Financing Authority and Historic Boston, Inc.

Theresa L. Kitay

Terry Kitay has joined the Litigation and Real Estate groups at Baker Donelson as a shareholder in the Atlanta office. She focuses her practice on defense and preventive representation of clients in the housing industry in all civil rights matters, including fair housing, Section 504, Title VI, and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Her clients include many of the leading residential housing providers and public housing authorities in the country. She provides representation for consultation, conciliation, administrative matters and state and federal court litigation and appeals. Her practice places particular emphasis on advice regarding disability and accessibility issues, including compliance with the Fair Housing Act and building code requirements for accessibility in the design and construction of new multifamily housing. She is a California Certified Accessibility Specialist, and was formerly a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Auditor general criticizes Pennsylvania's waiver rules for businesses in early days of pandemic, citing 'flawed process'

(The Center Square) – In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a large percentage of Pennsylvania’s economy was shut down under Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency orders, one of the flashpoints for debate was the Department of Community and Economic Development’s process for issuing waivers so that some businesses could stay open or reopen.
Massachusetts State
S.F. launches citywide grants for storefronts hit by vandalism

San Francisco is launching a program offering small retailers grants of up to $2,000 to repair damage to their windows or storefronts. The grants cover damage to storefronts but do not extend to loss of stolen goods or damage to shared spaces, such as parklet structures. Businesses with annual gross...
Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments To Illinois Authorities And Boards

SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration: HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY Tommy Arbuckle will serve on the Housing Development Authority.* Arbuckle currently serves as the Vice President of POINTCORE Construction in Peoria, a role in which he is involved at all levels of the process from pre-construction to finance to business development. He previously served as a Project Continue Reading
First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore names new board chair

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has a new board chair — just a few months after its last leadership transition. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Brian Pieninck will take over as chair of the economic development organization's board of directors effective immediately. He succeeds Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., who took over the position in May but is now moving to Boston to become president of National Grid New England. BGE will continue its involvement with EAGB as Carim Khouzami, BGE’s president and CEO, will join the organization's executive committee, according to a release.
Federal Court Rules Homeless People Have Property Rights

A federal court declared that people experiencing homelessness have a right to personal property, including bulky items like mattresses and carts. In a 2-1 decision, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction preventing The City of Los Angeles from discarding large, unabandoned items. The Court agreed with a lower court’s reasoning that the city’s ordinance, which allows its agent to remove bulky items without notice, likely violates 4th Amendment protections against unreasonable seizures.
Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
Employers still face a number of challenges in adopting a hybrid workplace

The workplace may be undergoing the largest transformation of our lifetime. The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to in-office operations. Overnight, employees woke up to a new workplace — the home. Across the globe, displaced employees created makeshift workspaces that became their home office for a year and a half. As a result, an employee divide occurred. Some employees could not wait to return, while others have yet to step foot into the office. As in-person office operations resume, employers and employees have an opportunity to shape what the future of work looks like. That future is hybrid.
Wells Fargo in crosshairs as senator calls on Fed to break up bank

Wells Fargo is once again in the crosshairs of a lawmaker in Washington, D.C., with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling on the Federal Reserve to break up the bank. The Democrat from Massachussetts, in a letter to Fed chairman Jerome Powell this week, asked the regulator to revoke a key operating license and force a split of the business, The New York Times reports.
Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
The week in bankruptcies: Alternative Auto Body I Inc. and Call Us First LLC.

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings during the week that ended Sept. 10. Year to date through Sept. 10, the court recorded 27 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 44% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Employee benefits experts see one common denominator in this year's trends

Empathy is the common denominator in growing trends with employee benefits, according to insurance experts. For some employers, that means adding more voluntary benefits or employee assistance programs in efforts to help employees get through the pandemic. “The one place that we’re seeing a very complete shift in terms of...
Renovation at Two22 tower in Minneapolis (formerly Campbell Mithun tower) is done

Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners is ready to show off its $20 million renovation of Two22, the 42-story Minneapolis office building formerly known as Campbell Mithun Tower. Built in 1985 and the fifth-tallest building downtown, Two22 underwent a roughly year-long renovation that updated the building’s elevator system, improved tenant security and modernized the tower's atrium and tenant common areas. Tenants now have access to a new rooftop deck and shared flex-work areas designed to accommodate those may be sharing space in the downsized, post-pandemic office.
Get Growing: Growth through certification

They might not know it yet, but small business owners have access to a variety of resources that help foster growth, provide information, and grant insights leading to solutions for the unique challenges they face. Organizations such as the Small Business Administration and the Women’s Business Development Center are devoted to ensuring the needs of these entrepreneurs are met and understood.
Leesburg Expands Town Attorney’s Office

The Leesburg Town Attorney’s Office now includes three full-time lawyers. Jessica Arena joined town staff as assistant town attorney in May, after the position was advertised from Feb. 3 through March 14, according to Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett. Arnett said Arena was chosen from a number of “very qualified...
Your part in Berkeley Redistricting

THE CITY of BERKELEY WILL BE RE-SLICED and YOU HAVE A PART IN THE CUT. Every 10 years, the Independent Redistricting Commission convenes to review Berkeley’s Council district boundaries to account for shifts and changes in the population, based on U.S. Census Bureau data. This ensures the districts are balanced for changes in population. The IRC ensures an open and transparent redistricting process that allows for public participation in the drawing of district boundaries. The IRC has the sole authority to determine the final district boundary map.
IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
