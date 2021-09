Canadian audiences have a spooky ability to predict the best-picture winner months in advance—and that’s only the beginning of the massive festival’s power. This week kicks off this year’s edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, perhaps the most bustling destination on the fall festival circuit. In its second hybrid year of virtual and physical screenings, but with a much beefier lineup of films than last year’s truncated edition, TIFF is poised once again to present many of the year’s most-talked-about films. And if you want to know if any of them will win best picture, the historical odds will be in favor of one lucky film: the People’s Choice Award winner.

