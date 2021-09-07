Tuesday Bird Droppings: Back to losing
Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! For those of you who had a long weekend, I hope it was restful and fun. For those of you who had to work, I hope it wasn’t too bad. The Orioles came home from their series win in New York to face a bad team, the Kansas City Royals. Of course, they are still a bad team that has 19 more wins than the Orioles. It looked like the Orioles might end the day with a three-game win streak, but Cole Sulser couldn’t hold the lead and the Royals came back in the eighth inning to give the Orioles the loss. Alex Church has all of the game details for your reading pleasure.www.camdenchat.com
