Tuesday Bird Droppings: Back to losing

Have you heard the news? The Orioles don’t have the worst record in MLB any more! As unlikely as it feels after the 4-24 August record - and the earlier 5-23 May - the O’s have climbed up out of the cellar for at least one day. They are 5-5 over their last ten games, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have gone 1-9 in that same stretch. It’s those same Diamondbacks who now hold the #1 pick in next year’s draft. The teams are separated by two games in the loss column. This one will be coming down to the wire.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO