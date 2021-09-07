People On The Move
Member; Vice-Chair Labor & Employment Department at Cozen O'Connor. Anna Wermuth, Vice-Chair, Cozen O'Connor's national labor and employment department, has been named the Chicago Employment Law - Management "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers in America. For over 20 years, Anna has successfully represented management in high-stakes labor and employment litigation. She is also a "go-to" legal resource in higher education, representing colleges and universities in faculty, staff and student litigation, organizing efforts and collective bargaining negotiations.www.bizjournals.com
