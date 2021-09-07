Jordan Davis and wife Kristen welcome second child together, son Locklan Joseph
Jordan Davis, 33, and wife Kristen welcomed their second child together — a son named Locklan Joseph — on Saturday. Davis announced the news on Instagram, sharing photographs of himself holding his newborn son and also a solo shot of Locklan, captioning the post: “God is good… Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect. Kristen is the toughest person I’ve ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here. Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise’s Dad.”www.ktts.com
