CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

7 Factors to Consider When Licensing Intellectual Property

By Jim Schleckser
Inc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving innovation is a critical factor in growing many companies. Ideally, your organization has an R&D engine that generates the kind of new products and services that fuel your growth. But sometimes, you might have a need for an outside boost to help launch new products, fill a technology gap, or open new markets. That's where it can make sense to consider licensing some intellectual property from someone else. That might be an inventor, a university, a government think tank, or even another company.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
roboticstomorrow.com

10 Factors Warehouse Managers Should Consider for Goods-to-Person Fulfilment

Propelled by market shifts such as the rise of e-commerce, as well as growing consumer demand for just-in-time ordering, fulfillment centers around the globe face an inevitable pressure to deliver goods faster than ever. As a result, the traditional model of fulfillment, commonly known as Person-to-Goods picking, struggles to keep pace with the speed and accuracy necessitated by businesses worldwide. In response, many fulfillment operators have transitioned to the Good-to-Person(GTP) model to meet those needs.
INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

Unique Factors to Consider Before Hiring a Garage Door Company

— When it comes to matters involving your home’s security, you do not want to assign any work to the wrong individuals. Among the critical areas in your homestead that hold a certain degree of your home security is your garage door. For proper security, you need to ensure proper installation, inspection, and maintenance of your garage door. Therefore, it is essential to ensure you hire the right garage door company to install and maintain your garage door. Below are the essential factors to help hire the right garage door company?
ECONOMY
CFO.com

Intuit to Buy Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp for $12B

Financial software company Intuit has agreed to buy privately-held email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would leverage on the growth of small and midsize businesses, the companies said on Monday. What Happened: Intuit, which is known for supplying customers with TurboTax, QuickBooks,...
BUSINESS
KGET 17

Protecting intellectual property the focus of this week’s small business seminar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Small Business Development Center webinar will feature a talk about intellectual property and why it should be protected. Ken Takeda, regional outreach officer for the Western Regional Office of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in San Jose, will give an overview of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets and advise why entrepreneurs should consider protecting them, according to a news release from the center.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Intellectual Property#Ip#North American
northeastoregonnow.com

Free Webinar to Focus on Trademarking, Intellectual Property

The Columbia Gorge Small Business Development Center is hosting a no-cost, virtual presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 15th from 5-7 p.m. It will cover intellectual property and the importance of trademarks for businesses. Registration is free and can be found here. This week is National Small Business Week and the Umatilla...
SMALL BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

TransUnion buys Neustar for $3.1B to expand into digital marketing

Sept 13 - TransUnion said on Monday it would buy information services company Neustar for $3.1 billion in cash, helping the credit reporting agency expand into the digital marketing and fraud prevention spaces. Neustar will be bought from an investment group led by Golden Gate Capital that took the company...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Simple Steps to Increasing Your Company's Valuation

The goal of any startup business owner or venture capital investor is to turn a profit on the investment of their time and money. However, a harder question to answer is how exactly they will go about making that profit. According to Deloitte's 2020 Startup Benchmarking Survey, 82% of startups have some form of exit strategy. Of those, 29% plan to IPO, 32% plan for a merger, and 39% plan to be acquired by a larger company. Furthermore, PWC's 2021 Mid-year update on Global M&A trends reports that capital in the private markets has never been higher. Approximately 400 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) still don't have a target, and they contribute up to a half trillion dollars in combined cash and leverage to the M&A market.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Smart Patenting: How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Intellectual Property Protection

Most common problem businesses face is the loss of technology, business, or some part of it. Entrepreneurs need to correctly document all the property rights in the very beginning. The most common mistake is not documenting the rights of each team member in a startup. The second type of error concerns the filing for patenting applications before the release version of the product is ready, says iPNOTE CEO. The mistakes entrepreneurs make with regard to intellectual property rights and how they can be avoided.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Inc.com

5 Factors VCs Look at When Investing

Any successful business needs funding. According to CB Insights, 38% of failed startups did so because they ran out of cash or failed to raise capital, making it the number 1 reason why startups fail. Most startup founders use personal savings for their initial funding. As such, VC funding is vital to a successful startup. It is a long shot for any startup to be funded by a top VC, with only a 0.7% chance according to Marc Andreessen, founding partner of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. In order to improve a startup's chances, it is beneficial to know what VCs are looking at when evaluating a company for potential investment.
MARKETS
twollow.com

Vital Factors to Consider When Choosing Sheet Metal Fabrication companies

Sheet metal has become one of the essential materials necessary for many manufacturing projects. Many industries currently rely on the durability and versatility of the material for specific uses such as electrical appliances, automotive, and transportation. Most companies like the Asia sheet metal company are using the latest technologies to achieve the high quality and durability of the sheet metal. As a business owner, you understand these processes are complicated. Thus, to get the best result from the sheet metal fabrication project, you’ll need to choose a suitable sheet metal fabrication company. This article outlines some factors you can consider when checking for the right and suitable company.
INDUSTRY
generalaviationnews.com

Five factors to consider before overhauling your engine

Q: What is the TBO for my engine? A Lycoming O-320-E2C with 1226.6 hours. Mark: The recommended TBO for your O-320-E2C is 2,000 hours. However, there is also a recommendation that engines should be overhauled within 12 years of the first time it entered service or the last overhaul. While...
CARS
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Norway's Visma Considers 2023 IPO

Norwegian software service firm Visma's leadership is eyeing a potential 2023 initial public offering, a spokesman told Reuters. “We are considering an IPO during 2023, of course given that market conditions are favorable. The Oslo Stock Exchange could be a good option,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement, Reuters reported.
BUSINESS
cascadebusnews.com

7 Construction Business Management Tips

Managing a construction business is not an easy task as it requires not only expertise in the building process but also knowledge of common business practices and regional economic conditions, along with excellent motivational, organizational, and financial skills. In the US alone, construction is a $1.3 trillion industry, so it’s...
CONSTRUCTION
sixtyandme.com

4 Important Factors You Need to Consider Before You Start Investing

Investing involves putting your money at risk with the prospect of earning a return higher than what is offered in a bank account. Many people have beliefs about investing before they experience investing themselves, as a result of conditioning from childhood, usually from parents. How parents talk, or avoid talking,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Intuit Agrees to Acquire Mailchimp for About $12B

Intuit — which makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma — announced an approximately $12 billion cash and stock deal to acquire small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customer engagement and marketing platform Mailchimp, according to a Monday (Sept. 13) press release. The deal allows Intuit to speed up its goal...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

How to Simplify Practice Management

When you run your own accounting firm, you face a mountain of operational tasks every day. Between generating new business, negotiating contracts, and billing clients, managing administrative tasks can take a significant amount of effort and leave you with less time to get your real job done. Implementing the right tools and strategies in your business will not only lighten your workload and free up time, it can also lead to improved customer communication, increased sales, and more on-time payments.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy

Visionstate Corp. (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international scope.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Strategies for Avoiding the Pitfalls of Cross-border Selling

As digital transformation has made cross-border selling more accessible, especially to midmarket companies, business owners increasingly appreciate the opportunities that lie in international markets. However, while targeting overseas customers has been made easier by e-commerce’s evolution--which was further accelerated by the pandemic--companies still face daunting challenges in selling across borders.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy