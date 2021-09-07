7 Factors to Consider When Licensing Intellectual Property
Driving innovation is a critical factor in growing many companies. Ideally, your organization has an R&D engine that generates the kind of new products and services that fuel your growth. But sometimes, you might have a need for an outside boost to help launch new products, fill a technology gap, or open new markets. That's where it can make sense to consider licensing some intellectual property from someone else. That might be an inventor, a university, a government think tank, or even another company.www.inc.com
