X-Rays And Infrared Reveal The Story Of The 1st Internationally Known Black Painter

By Susan Stamberg
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just met Henry Ossawa Tanner. Nice trick, since he died in 1937. Tanner was the first African American artist with an international reputation. His paintings are in many museums, but I've walked past them countless times. Now, preparing for this column, I got to know a bit about his life and times (as well as new revelations about his artistic thinking) and thought I'd make the introductions.

