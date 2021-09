MENDOCINO COAST FISHING – I have received several pretty good salmon fishing reports. It looks like the ocean has calmed down some with the conditions being graded at a “light chop.” The really good news is the tuna should be coming in soon. With water temperatures running near 60 degrees close by, the tuna will be in and are within most boaters reach. So, the added bonus is, with Labor Day behind us, there should be less boats salmon fishing. = Better odds of hooking into a trophy salmon! Salmon, It’s what’s for dinner. Yum!

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO