What a unique situation we find ourselves in: an economy seemingly on the rebound after a long pandemic, but with about 10 million job openings and few takers, even with federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits stopping on September 1. So why won’t unemployed or underemployed Americans take these jobs? Simply put, for many, the daily 9 to 5 grind was their old normal, but it’s no longer appealing in a post-pandemic world. Millions of American ‘digital nomads’ are seeking more flexibility to work from anywhere, and this trend is creating major challenges for companies looking to attract and retain top talent, from Wall Street to Main Street.

