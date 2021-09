Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court Monday to reject Mississippi s 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.”The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.Less than two weeks ago, the justices by a 5-4 vote allowed a Texas law...

