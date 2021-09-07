Answer Angel: How to solve Incredible Shrinking T-shirt woes

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I would love to get some advice about cotton shirts. I almost always wear simple all-cotton V-necked T-shirts on their own in summer or under sweaters in winter. I have found that no matter what brand I try (and I have tried Lands’ End, L. L.Bean, Eddie Bauer, etc.), they always shrink up an inch or so and end up more square fitting, which I do not want. It is not flattering to have the bottom end right at my waist and not more at my hips as when I originally buy them. I recently bought three cotton Tommy Hilfiger shirts and tried my very best not to dry them, but missed one in the wash and dried it. When I put it next to the ones I did not dry, it was over an inch and a half shorter, so I know it isn’t my imagination. Do any of your readers know of any cotton knit shirts that are preshrunk and will not shrink up like this? It is driving me crazy! They all say they are able to be dried in the washing instructions.