This Saturday, punk fans have the chance to catch seven bands playing an outdoor show at Thesis Beer Project from 2 to 11 p.m. In addition to the loud sounds of Rochester favorites Local Sports, fresh off the August release of their new “Birdwatching” EP, Punktoberfest will also feature music from six other bands including Glowingtide (newcomers to the Rochester music scene), Maudlin, The Shackletons, Faith Boblett, Honey Dick, and Vial.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO