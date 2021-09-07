CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Flight Connections 9/7/21

By Thomas Christopher
Cover picture for the articleGood morning Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After previously being diagnosed with Covid-19, there’s a chance that veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder could play in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. That would be an added bonus for the Jets’ arsenal Sunday. The Panthers will be without their starting RG for Covid-related reasons as well, and don’t really have a viable replacement in line for the game against the Jets. Quinnen Williams and the Jets defensive line should look to exploit this on game day, hopefully with success for the Green and White. Regardless, things seem to be going the Jets way as we start the season, and that’s all you can ask for as a fan. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

