1 dead, 5 injured as gunman opens fire at a Kansas nightclub after getting kicked out, police say

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

A gunman shot and killed one person and injured at least five others at a Wichita nightclub Tuesday.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, had returned to the club after being kicked out.

The suspect is still at large.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A gunman shot dead one person and injured at least five others at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub early Tuesday morning, police said.

Wichita Police said in a press release the shooting suspect had been kicked out of Enigma nightclub at 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday after getting into a "disturbance" inside the club.

"He returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds with a handgun through windows into the club from the outside, striking the victims," police said.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the police department said. Police are still looking for the suspect, who has been described as a man in his 20s, around 5-foot-9 tall, KWCH reported .



KWCH reporter Natalie Wright tweeted this image of the police cordon outside the club early Tuesday:

Insider has contacted the Wichita Police Department for comment.

Wichita Police identified the man who died as 34-year-old Preston Spencer.

The five other people who were hurt "sustained non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.