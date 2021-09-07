CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

1 dead, 5 injured as gunman opens fire at a Kansas nightclub after getting kicked out, police say

By Mia Jankowicz,Kelly McLaughlin
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoJp9_0boc3r9500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAqCW_0boc3r9500

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • A gunman shot and killed one person and injured at least five others at a Wichita nightclub Tuesday.
  • Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, had returned to the club after being kicked out.
  • The suspect is still at large.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A gunman shot dead one person and injured at least five others at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub early Tuesday morning, police said.

Wichita Police said in a press release the shooting suspect had been kicked out of Enigma nightclub at 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday after getting into a "disturbance" inside the club.

"He returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds with a handgun through windows into the club from the outside, striking the victims," police said.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, the police department said. Police are still looking for the suspect, who has been described as a man in his 20s, around 5-foot-9 tall, KWCH reported .

KWCH reporter Natalie Wright tweeted this image of the police cordon outside the club early Tuesday:

Insider has contacted the Wichita Police Department for comment.

Wichita Police identified the man who died as 34-year-old Preston Spencer.

The five other people who were hurt "sustained non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Related
Insider

Insider

131K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy